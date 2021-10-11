Two more Covid deaths, 139 cases in Himachal

Two more persons died of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the death toll to 3,690, while 139 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 2,20,618, an official said.

The fresh deaths of two men were reported from Kangra district, he added.

As many as 245 more patients recovered from the infection, the health official said, adding the overall recoveries have reached 2,15,674.

The active cases in the state stand at 1,237, he said.

