Left Menu

COVID-19: J-K records 53 fresh cases

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-10-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 21:32 IST
COVID-19: J-K records 53 fresh cases
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 53 new cases of coronavirus, raising its tally to 3,30,586, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, nine were reported from the Jammu division and 44 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

They added Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 22 cases, followed by eight cases in Budgam district.

There are 1,049 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,25,111, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic was 4,426. No fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 47 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory and no fresh case was reported since Sunday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021