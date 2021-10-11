COVID-19: J-K records 53 fresh cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 53 new cases of coronavirus, raising its tally to 3,30,586, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, nine were reported from the Jammu division and 44 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

They added Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 22 cases, followed by eight cases in Budgam district.

There are 1,049 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,25,111, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic was 4,426. No fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 47 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory and no fresh case was reported since Sunday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)