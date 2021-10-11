Left Menu

Tamil Nadu reports 1,303 new COVID-19 cases

Tamil Nadu reported 1,303 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 11-10-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 22:57 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu reported 1,303 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. According to the state health bulletin, the total count of cases has gone up to 26,79,568 including 15,992 active cases.

With 13 more patients succumbing to the disease, the death toll has gone up to 35,796. The total recoveries have gone up to 26,27,780 including 1,428 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours.

India reported 18,132 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 215 days. The country's active caseload now stands at 2,27,347, which is the lowest in 209 days. The recovery rate is 98 per cent. (ANI)

