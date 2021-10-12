Left Menu

Coordinated action needed to arrest world's growing number of fragile states -IMF chief

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-10-2021 03:09 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 03:04 IST
Coordinated action needed to arrest world's growing number of fragile states -IMF chief
File Photo
Coordinated action is needed to arrest and begin to reverse the expanding numbers of fragile states, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday.

Georgieva told a panel at the fall meetings of the IMF and World Bank the COVID-19 pandemic had exacerbated problems in states that were already more vulnerable to problems such as extreme poverty, droughts, rising food prices and, in some cases, war.

"We have to have the humbleness to recognize that the universe of fragile states has been expanding, and unless we commit to bring all our forces together, we will not arrest or reverse that trend," she said.

