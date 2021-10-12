Left Menu

Mexico reports 2,007 new COVID-19 cases, 141 more deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 12-10-2021 04:21 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 04:21 IST
Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 2,007 new cases of COVID-19 in the country and 141 more deaths, bringing the overall number of infections since the pandemic began to 3,725,242 and the death toll to 282,227.

It has previously said that these numbers are likely significantly higher than those reported.

