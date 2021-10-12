Left Menu

China reports 12 new coronavirus cases for Oct 11 vs 25 a day earlier

China reported 12 new coronavirus cases for Oct. 11, compared with 25 a day earlier, the health authority said on Tuesday. There were no new deaths. China reported 14 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, up from eight a day earlier.

China reported 12 new coronavirus cases for Oct. 11, compared with 25 a day earlier, the health authority said on Tuesday. All of the new infections were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. There were no new deaths.

China reported 14 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, up from eight a day earlier. As of Monday, mainland China had 96,435 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The death toll remained at 4,636.

