Delhi reports 139 cases of dengue in October so far

As many as 139 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital so far in the month of October, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 08:10 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 08:10 IST
  India

As many as 139 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital so far in the month of October, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said on Tuesday. According to a report issued by the SDMC for the week ending October 9, a total of 480 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital so far this year but no dengue-related deaths are reported so far.

Meanwhile, Delhi had reported 217 dengue cases in the month of September. Dengue Virus (DENV) causes fever and haemorrhagic symptoms. DENV-2 is associated with more severe diseases.

Dengue infections are caused by four closely related viruses named DEN-1, DEN-2, DEN-3, and DEN-4. These four viruses are called serotypes because each has different interactions with the antibodies in the human blood serum. The four DENV serotypes mean that it is possible to be infected four times. Dengue season begins post-monsoon and stays till the onset of winter. (ANI)

