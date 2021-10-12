Left Menu

India conducts over 11 lakh COVID-19 tests in last 24 hrs

With over 11 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours across India, the country's testing capacity has been ramped up extensively and it has conducted 58,50,38,043 tests so far.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 09:21 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 09:21 IST
India conducts over 11 lakh COVID-19 tests in last 24 hrs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With over 11 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours across India, the country's testing capacity has been ramped up extensively and it has conducted 58,50,38,043 tests so far.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 11,81,766 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Monday informed that India reported 18,166 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the lowest in over 7 months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021