Maha: Over 75,000 people in Raigad inoculated against COVID-19 in 3 days under spl drive
A total of 75,627 people were administered vaccine against COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Raigad district in three days from Friday under a special vaccination drive undertaken by the state government, an official said on Tuesday.
As part of the 'Mission Kawach Kundal', 37,630 people were inoculated at a primary health centre of the Raigad zilla parishad, 21,692 at a hospital of the Panvel Municipal Corporation, 12,764 at district civil hospital and 3,541 at private vaccination centres in the district, Raigad zilla parishad CEO Dr Karan Patil said in a release.
The Maharashtra government last week announced the special vaccination drive against coronavirus from October 8 to 14, with a target of inoculating 15 lakh people everyday. The 'Mission Kawach Kundal' has been undertaken as the Centre has set a target to inoculate 100 crore people by October 15, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said.
