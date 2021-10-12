Russia reports record daily COVID-19 death toll of 973
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-10-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 14:00 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia reported 973 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, its highest single-day death toll since the start of the pandemic.
It also recorded 28,190 new infections in the space of 24 hours, the government coronavirus task force said.
