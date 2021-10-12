Covid: Expert panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group

An expert panel of India's Central Drug Authority has recommended granting emergency use authorization to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the 2 to 18 years age group with certain conditions, sources said on Tuesday.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, which completed the phase 2/3 trials of Covid vaccine Covaxin for use in children aged between 2 and 18 years, had submitted the data to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for its verification and subsequent approval for emergency use authorization (EUA) for the jab at the beginning of this month.

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 examined the data and deliberated on the EUA application on Monday.

''After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended grant of market authorization of the vaccine for the age group of 2 to 18 years for restricted use in emergency situations subject to the certain conditions,'' a source quoted SEC as having stated in its recommendations.

The recommendations have been forwarded to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for final approval.

