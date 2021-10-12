India recommends emergency use of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 shot in kids
Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-10-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 15:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech said on Tuesday the expert committee of the country's drug regulator has recommended emergency use approval of its COVID-19 in children aged 2 to 18 years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Bharat Biotech
Advertisement