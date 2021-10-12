WHO says it awaits full data from Merck on antiviral pill

Left Menu

The World Health Organization is awaiting full clinical data on the antiviral pill made by Merck & Co Inc to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 patients, a WHO spokesperson said on Tuesday, a day after the company said it had applied for U.S. emergency use authorisation. WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier, asked at a U.N. briefing in Geneva about the drug, said: "Indeed, this is an interesting development.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 12-10-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 15:16 IST
The World Health Organization is awaiting full clinical data on the antiviral pill made by Merck & Co Inc to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 patients, a WHO spokesperson said on Tuesday, a day after the company said it had applied for U.S. emergency use authorisation.

WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier, asked at a U.N. briefing in Geneva about the drug, said: "Indeed, this is an interesting development. We would have to see the full data about it. If it holds true, then it is another weapon in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic."

The treatment, molnupiravir, cut the rate of hospitalisation and death by 50% in a trial of mild-to-moderately ill patients who had at least one risk factor for the disease, according to data released this month.

