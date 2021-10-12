Left Menu

Awaiting regulatory approvals to launch Covaxin for children-Bharat Biotech

After getting approval from Subject Expert Committee SEC for Covaxin to be used for children in the 2 to 18 years age group with certain conditions, Bharat Biotech on Tuesday said they are awaiting further regulatory approvals from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation CDSCO to launch the product.The expert panel of Indias Central Drug Authority has recommended granting emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotechs Covaxin for children in the 2 to 18 years age group with certain conditions.This represents one of the first approvals worldwide for COVID-19 vaccines for the 2-18 age group.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-10-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 15:42 IST
Awaiting regulatory approvals to launch Covaxin for children-Bharat Biotech
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After getting approval from the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) for Covaxin to be used for children in the 2 to 18 years age group with certain conditions, Bharat Biotech on Tuesday said they are awaiting further regulatory approvals from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to launch the product.

The expert panel of India's Central Drug Authority has recommended granting emergency use authorization to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the 2 to 18 years age group with certain conditions.

''This represents one of the first approvals worldwide for COVID-19 vaccines for the 2-18 age group. Bharat Biotech sincerely thanks the DCGI, Subject Experts Committee, and CDSCO for their expedited review process. We now await further regulatory approvals from the CDSCO before product launch and market availability of Covaxin for children,'' Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

Bharat Biotech has submitted data from clinical trials in the 2-18 years age group for Covaxin (BBV152) to CDSCO. The data has been thoroughly reviewed by the CDSCO and SEC and have provided their positive recommendations, the vaccine maker said.

The SEC on COVID-19 examined the data and deliberated on the EUA application on Monday.

''After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended grant of market authorization of the vaccine for the age group of 2 to 18 years for restricted use in emergencies subject to the certain conditions,'' the SEC recommendations stated.

The recommendations have been forwarded to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for final approval.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021