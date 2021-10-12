Left Menu

Moderna seeks COVID-19 vaccine booster clearance in older adults, high-risk individuals

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 18:36 IST
Moderna Inc on Tuesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration should authorize booster doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in fully vaccinated older adults and other high-risk individuals.

The company said its data supports the public health benefit of a booster dose of its vaccine to restore immune response, while reducing the number of "breakthrough" infections in fully-vaccinated adults.

Moderna's comments were released in briefing documents ahead of a Thursday meeting of the FDA's outside expert advisers to discuss the booster dose.

