BRIEF-J&J and Moderna publish documents ahead of FDA advisory meeting on booster shots

Moderna Inc: * DATA SUPPORTS BENEFIT OF BOOSTER DOSE OF MODERNA COVID-19 VACCINE ABOUT 6 MONTHS AFTER SECOND DOSE TO RESTORE ANTIBODY TITER LEVELS AND REDUCE NUMBER OF BREAKTHROUGH CASES - MODERNA IN FDA PRESENTATION

* BOOSTERS NEEDED DUE TO COMBINATION OF LOWER ANTIBODY LEVELS AND INCREASED TRANSMISSIBILITY OF DELTA VARIANT - MODERNA IN FDA PRESENTATION * SIDE EFFECT AND ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OBSERVED AFTER 50 MICROGRAM BOOSTER WAS GENERALLY SIMILAR TO THAT OBSERVED FOLLOWING 2ND DOSE - MODERNA IN FDA PRESENTATION

* MODERNA SAYS REQUESTED AMENDMENT TO EUA TO INCLUDE BOOSTER DOSE IN INDIVIDUALS ABOVE 65 YEARS, THOSE AGED 18–64 YEARS AT HIGH RISK FOR SEVERE COVID-19 * MODERNA SAYS REQUESTED AMENDMENT TO EUA TO INCLUDE BOOSTER DOSE IN THOSE AGED 18–64 YEARS WHOSE FREQUENT INSTITUTIONAL OR OCCUPATIONAL EXPOSURE PUTS THEM AT HIGH RISK OF SERIOUS COMPLICATIONS

* J&J BOOSTER DOSE IS RECOMMENDED AT 6 MONTHS OR LATER, BASED ON THE STRENGTH OF IMMUNE RESPONSES, ALTHOUGH A BOOSTER DOSE MAY BE ADMINISTERED AS EARLY AS 2 MONTHS-J&J IN FDA PRESENTATION * REQUESTING EUA FOR THE ADMINISTRATION OF A HOMOLOGOUS BOOSTER FOR RECIPIENTS OF SINGLE-DOSE J&J COVID-19 VACCINE - JOHNSON & JOHNSON IN FDA PRESENTATION

* FOR THOSE AT HIGH RISK, INCLUDING FRONT-LINE WORKERS & SEVERELY IMMUNOCOMPROMISED, DATA SUPPORT BOOSTER ADMINISTERED 2 MONTHS AFTER FIRST DOSE - JOHNSON & JOHNSON IN FDA PRESENTATION * THE REACTOGENICITY POST-BOOSTER IS SIMILAR OR MILDER THAN POST-DOSE 1 - JOHNSON & JOHNSON IN FDA PRESENTATION

* NO NEW SAFETY CONCERNS HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED AFTER AN J&J BOOSTER SHOT - JOHNSON & JOHNSON IN FDA PRESENTATION * FOR INDIVIDUALS AT LOWER RISK OF COVID-19 FROM OCCUPATIONAL AND/OR HEALTH PERSPECTIVE, HAVING LONGER INTERVAL BETWEEN DOSES MAY PROVIDE ADDITIONAL BENEFIT- JOHNSON & JOHNSON Source text: (https://bit.ly/3mKK3yf) (https://bit.ly/3AzbYGa) Further company coverage:

