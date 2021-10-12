Left Menu

Four Covid deaths, 174 new cases in Himachal Pradesh

Four more people died from COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday as 174 fresh cases pushed the states infection count to 2,20,792, an official said. Meanwhile, 95 patients recovered from the infection, the health official said. The number of recoveries has reached 2,15,769, the official said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 12-10-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 19:37 IST
Four more people died from COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday as 174 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 2,20,792, an official said. So far, the infection has claimed 3,694 lives in the state. Meanwhile, 95 patients recovered from the infection, the health official said. The state currently has 1,312 active cases, he added. The number of recoveries has reached 2,15,769, the official said.

