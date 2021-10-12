Four Covid deaths, 174 new cases in Himachal Pradesh

Four more people died from COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday as 174 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 2,20,792, an official said. So far, the infection has claimed 3,694 lives in the state. Meanwhile, 95 patients recovered from the infection, the health official said. The state currently has 1,312 active cases, he added. The number of recoveries has reached 2,15,769, the official said.

