Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 2,494 new cases
Italy reported 49 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, up from 34 the previous day, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,494 from 1,516. The country has reported 4.7 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,665 on Tuesday, down from 2,688 a day earlier.
Italy reported 49 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, up from 34 the previous day, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,494 from 1,516. Italy has registered 131,384 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the outbreak in February last year. It has the second highest toll in Europe behind Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 4.7 million cases to date.
Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,665 on Tuesday, down from 2,688 a day earlier. There were 21 new admissions to intensive care units, increasing from 18 on Monday. The total number of patients in intensive care with COVID-19 fell to 370 from a previous 374.
Some 315,285 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 114,776, the health ministry said.
