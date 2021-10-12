Left Menu

Anti dengue drive conducted by health department, municipal corporation in Dehradun

Dengue larva survey, source reduction, spraying and fogging was carried out as a part of an anti-Dengue drive in the sensitive and Dengue-affected areas of Dehradun district on Tuesday, as per the district administration.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 12-10-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 20:55 IST
Anti dengue drive conducted by health department, municipal corporation in Dehradun
An anti-Dengue drive was carried out in Dehradun on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dengue larva survey, source reduction, spraying and fogging was carried out as a part of an anti-Dengue drive in the sensitive and Dengue-affected areas of Dehradun district on Tuesday, as per the district administration. The drive was carried out by the Health Department of the state along with the Municipal Corporation, Dehradun.

Larvae were found out at various places which were destroyed by the teams involved. A public awareness campaign is also being conducted as a part of this drive, with people being made aware of the disease through pamphlets. Health workers and the Municipal Corporation are continuously monitoring the areas. If any Dengue patient is found, prompt and effective action is being taken. Today, three dengue patients have been reported from the Dehradun district, as per the district administration. A total of 56 Dengue cases have been found in the district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021