Anti dengue drive conducted by health department, municipal corporation in Dehradun

Dengue larva survey, source reduction, spraying and fogging was carried out as a part of an anti-Dengue drive in the sensitive and Dengue-affected areas of Dehradun district on Tuesday, as per the district administration. The drive was carried out by the Health Department of the state along with the Municipal Corporation, Dehradun.

Larvae were found out at various places which were destroyed by the teams involved. A public awareness campaign is also being conducted as a part of this drive, with people being made aware of the disease through pamphlets. Health workers and the Municipal Corporation are continuously monitoring the areas. If any Dengue patient is found, prompt and effective action is being taken. Today, three dengue patients have been reported from the Dehradun district, as per the district administration. A total of 56 Dengue cases have been found in the district. (ANI)

