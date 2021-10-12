Left Menu

Over 96 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 20:59 IST
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed 96 crore on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said.

More than 46 lakh (46,23,892) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm, it said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people aged above 60 and those of 45 years of age and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged above 45 from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

