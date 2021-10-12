Left Menu

Karnataka reports 332 new COVID-19 cases

Karnataka saw 332 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Banglore (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-10-2021 23:52 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka saw 332 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. According to the state health bulletin, 515 more people recovered from the infection while 11 people lost their lives to the deadly virus. The death toll stands at 37,906.

The state has 9,712 active cases and the positivity rate stands at 0.41 per cent. The total count of cases has gone up to 29,81,732 and 29,34,085 people have recovered from the disease. (ANI)

