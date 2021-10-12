Left Menu

Speed up COVID-19 treatment bill audit, Tope tells Maha officials

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-10-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 23:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday issued instructions to expedite the audit of COVID-19 treatment bills to provide relief to patients.

He said state government officials have been told to increase the number of auditors and complete scrutiny of bills quickly.

Tope issued the instructions after holding a meeting with representatives from Corona Ekal Rehabilitation Committee and Jan Aarogya Abhiyan.

Dr Abhay Shukla, convenor of Jan Aarogya Abhiyan, claimed many hospitals had overcharged COVID-19 patients and their kin.

