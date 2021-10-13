Left Menu

New Zealand reports 55 new local COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2021 06:46 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 06:46 IST
New Zealand reports 55 new local COVID-19 cases

New Zealand on Wednesday reported 55 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19, the majority in the country's largest city of Auckland, up from 43 a day earlier.

New Zealand had been largely virus-free, excluding a small cluster of cases in February, until a Delta outbreak in mid-August forced officials to impose a lockdown in Auckland.

Officials are looking to end strict lockdown measures once 90% of the country's population over 12 is fully vaccinated. Some 2.49 million, or 59%, have had two doses so far.

TRENDING

1
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
2
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
3
WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised people

WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised pe...

 Global
4
Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021