Panama approves Pfizer COVID-19 booster for high-risk people

Panama has approved a booster dose of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for high-risk people, including healthcare workers, bedridden patients, nursing home residents and people over 55, health officials said on Tuesday. The Central American country has reported 469,440 COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic and 7,275 deaths.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2021 07:10 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 07:10 IST
The Central American country has reported 469,440 COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic and 7,275 deaths. More than 5.5 million vaccine doses have been administered since January, covering most of the eligible population. "We have decided to begin the process of applying a booster shot to the population with the Pfizer vaccine, starting tomorrow in public and private hospitals," Health Minister Luis Sucre said.

The booster shot will be offered to people who received their second dose at least six months before and will target those at high risk of developing complications from the virus, he added.

