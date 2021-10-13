Left Menu

Ukraine reports second-highest daily COVID-19 related deaths since pandemic start

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 11:16 IST
Ukraine registered 471 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, approaching the record daily toll of 481, which was reported on April 7, health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The number of new daily coronavirus infections in Ukraine, which has a population of 41 million, has also increased over the past several weeks.

Ukraine registered 16,309 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours. It reported a total of 2.59 million COVID-19 cases and 59,523 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Also Read: Ukraine marks 80th anniversary of mass shootings in Kyiv's Babyn Yar

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

