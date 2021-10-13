Left Menu

Russia, EU to discuss terms for recognising COVID-19 vaccine certificates -Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-10-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 11:44 IST
Russia and the EU will discuss terms for the mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates for their respective shots at talks, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's health ministry as saying on Wednesday.

The EU's ambassador to Moscow last week said Russia has repeatedly delayed inspections by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) necessary for the certification of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in the European Union.

