The United States will lift restrictions at its land borders with Canada and Mexico for fully vaccinated foreign nationals in early November, ending historic curbs on non-essential travelers in place since March 2020 to address the pandemic.

* Russia and the EU will discuss terms for the mutual recognition of vaccine certificates for their respective shots at talks, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's health ministry as saying. * Britain said that people should buy normally for Christmas and that there would be no shortage of gifts after shipping containers carrying toys and electrical goods were diverted from the country's biggest port because it was full.

AMERICAS * White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Texas Governor Greg Abbott's executive order barring employers and others from imposing a vaccine mandate is out of step with businesses in the state.

* A federal judge ruled that New York state cannot impose a vaccine mandate on healthcare workers without allowing their employers to consider religious exemption requests. * Panama has approved a booster dose of Pfizer's vaccine for high-risk people, including healthcare workers, bedridden patients, nursing home residents, and people over 55.

ASIA-PACIFIC * New South Wales could ease more restrictions in Sydney a week earlier than planned on Oct. 18 as Australia's most populous state races towards its 80% double-dose vaccination target.

* Asia-Pacific airlines are ramping up flights and ticket offers as some of the world's strictest pandemic-related travel rules begin to ease. * South Korea established a panel on Wednesday to debate a strategy on how to "live with COVID-19" in the long term, as the country seeks to phase out coronavirus restrictions and reopen the economy amid rising vaccination levels.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Rwanda, Senegal and South Africa could be potential locations for Moderna's planned vaccine factory in Africa, the U.S. drugmaker's co-founder and chairman said as it steps up its search for a site on the continent.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * People who received Johnson & Johnson's vaccine will have a stronger neutralizing antibody response if they get an mRNA shot as the second dose, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing a person who has seen data collected by the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

* India recommended emergency use of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 shot in the 2 to 18 age group, as the world's second-most populous nation expands its vaccination drive to include children. * CureVac said on Tuesday it will give up on its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate and instead focus on collaborating with GSK to develop improved mRNA vaccine technology.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asian shares were on edge on Wednesday as worries about soaring power prices fuelling inflation weighed on sentiment and drove expectations the United States would taper its emergency bond-buying program.

* China's export growth unexpectedly accelerated in September, as still solid global demand offset some of the pressures on factories from power shortages, supply bottlenecks, and a resurgence of domestic COVID-19 cases. * Britain's economy returned to growth in August after contracting for the first time in six months in July, keeping intact financial market bets that the Bank of England will begin raising interest rates before the end of the year.

