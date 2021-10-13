India to have COVID-19 vaccine capacity of 28 cr in October: Sources
India will have a COVID-19 vaccine capacity of 28 crore doses this month, government sources told ANI.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 14:00 IST
India will have a COVID-19 vaccine capacity of 28 crore doses this month, government sources told ANI. This will include 22 crore Covishield doses and six crore Covaxin doses.
"ZyCoV-D doses are also ready," sources said. Earlier, sources had said that Zydus Cadila's needle-free coronavirus vaccine-- ZyCoV-D-- is likely to be available by early October. India's drugs regulator approved the Zydus Cadila vaccine for emergency use on August 20.
ZyCoV-D is the world's first plasmid DNA vaccine for COVID-19. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
