Left Menu

COVID-19: Ladakh reports 3 new cases

The Union Territory has registered 208 Covid-related deaths -- 150 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.Three coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals in Leh, taking the tally of cured patients in the Union Territory to 20,602, they said.A total of 775 sample reports in Ladakh, including 351 in Leh and 421 in Kargil, were found negative, they said.The three new cases were reported from Leh, they said.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 13-10-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 15:34 IST
COVID-19: Ladakh reports 3 new cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh recorded three new Covid cases as the infection tally rose to 20,856 while the active cases in the Union Territory climbed to 57, officials said on Wednesday.

There was no Covid-related death reported in Ladakh on Tuesday. The Union Territory has registered 208 Covid-related deaths -- 150 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Three coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals in Leh, taking the tally of cured patients in the Union Territory to 20,602, they said.

A total of 775 sample reports in Ladakh, including 351 in Leh and 421 in Kargil, were found negative, they said.

The three new cases were reported from Leh, they said. The total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh has risen to 46, including 43 in Leh and 3 in the Kargil district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
4
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021