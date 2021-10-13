COVID-19: Ladakh reports 3 new cases

Ladakh recorded three new Covid cases as the infection tally rose to 20,856 while the active cases in the Union Territory climbed to 57, officials said on Wednesday.

There was no Covid-related death reported in Ladakh on Tuesday. The Union Territory has registered 208 Covid-related deaths -- 150 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Three coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals in Leh, taking the tally of cured patients in the Union Territory to 20,602, they said.

A total of 775 sample reports in Ladakh, including 351 in Leh and 421 in Kargil, were found negative, they said.

The three new cases were reported from Leh, they said. The total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh has risen to 46, including 43 in Leh and 3 in the Kargil district.

