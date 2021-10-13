Left Menu

Govt withdraws travel advisory that added Covid checks, restrictions on those arriving from UK

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 15:37 IST
The government has withdrawn a travel advisory that added COVID-19 related additional checks and restrictions on those arriving from the UK after the British government ordered discontinuation of mandatory testing and quarantine norms for those vaccinated with Covishield travelling from India.

In an official memorandum issued on October 11, the health ministry said that based on the evolving scenario, it has been decided that the revised guidelines stand withdrawn and the earlier guidelines on international arrival issued on February 17 shall be applicable to all travellers arriving in India from the UK.

Earlier this month, India had said that all British nationals arriving in India from the UK will have to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

India's had made this announcement after the UK recognised Covishield vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India but retained the 10-day quarantine period for fully vaccinated travellers from India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

