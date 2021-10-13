Hungary to treat 50 COVID-19 patients from Romania, minister says
Hungary will help Romania treat 50 COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.
Szijjarto said the 50 people would be treated at two Hungarian hospitals and the countries would work out the logistics over the coming days.
