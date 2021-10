BRIEF-U.S. FDA Publishes Briefing Documents Ahead Of Meeting On J&J's COVID-19 Vaccine Booster

U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* U.S. FDA PUBLISHES BRIEFING DOCUMENTS ON REQUEST FOR A BOOSTER DOSE OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON COVID-19 VACCINE

* FDA ADVISORY PANEL ON OCT 15 TO DISCUSS WHETHER DATA SUBMITTED BY JOHNSON & JOHNSON SUPPORTS A BOOSTER DOSE AT LEAST 2 MONTHS AFTER ORIGINAL DOSE

* FDA ADVISORY PANEL TO DISCUSS IF J&J'S DATA SUPPORTS THAT A GAP OF AT LEAST 6 MONTHS BETWEEN BOOSTER AND ORIGINAL DOSE MAY RESULT IN MORE ROBUST RESPONSE

* FDA, IN BRIEFING DOCUMENTS, SAYS UNABLE TO CONDUCT INDEPENDENT REVIEW TO VERIFY ANALYSES SUBMITTED BY J&J TO SUPPORT USE OF COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER DOSE

* FDA SAYS IT RELIED ON J&J'S ANALYSES OF BOOSTER DOSE DATA AS IT DID NOT HAVE TIME TO INDEPENDENTLY ASSESS THE ANALYSES

