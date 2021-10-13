Mexico tells WHO to act without "ideology" on certifying COVID-19 vaccines
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said the World Health Organization (WHO) should certify COVID-19 vaccines in public use, amid fears some vaccinated Mexicans will not be able to enter the United States. Millions of people in Mexico have been vaccinated with Russian and Chinese shots that do not fulfill that criteria.
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said the World Health Organization (WHO) should certify COVID-19 vaccines in public use, amid fears some vaccinated Mexicans will not be able to enter the United States. "The WHO must act correctly, without political or ideological tendencies, sticking to the science," Lopez Obrador said at a regular news conference.
Lopez Obrador's comments come after the United States said it would only allow people inoculated by WHO-approved vaccines to enter its borders. Millions of people in Mexico have been vaccinated with Russian and Chinese shots that do not fulfill that criteria. The U.S. on Tuesday said it was reopening its land borders to fully vaccinated travelers.
Russia's Sputnik V as well as China's CanSino vaccines are yet to receive approval by the WHO.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Floundering private sales of vaccines in India deal blow to Russia's Sputnik V
Floundering private sales of vaccine in India deal blow to Russia's Sputnik V
Russia sees no hurdles for WHO approval of Sputnik V vaccine
WHO still reviewing Sputnik V vaccine, as Russia presses bid
The Single-component Sputnik Light Vaccine Authorized In UAE