Relying on J&J's analyses to assess vaccine booster dose data -U.S. FDA staff

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 20:11 IST
U.S. Food and Drug Administration scientists said on Wednesday they did not have time to analyze data submitted by Johnson & Johnson on a booster dose of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, in a rare case where the agency relied on a company's analyses to brief its advisory panel.
An outside panel of experts will meet on Friday to discuss whether a booster dose of J&J's vaccine is safe and effective anywhere between two months and six months after taking the original dose.
