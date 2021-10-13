Left Menu

Italy reports 37 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 2,772 new cases

Italy reported 37 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, down from 49 the previous day, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,772 from 2,494. The country has reported 4.71 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,552 on Wednesday, down from 2,665 a day earlier.

Italy reports 37 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 2,772 new cases
Italy reported 37 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, down from 49 the previous day, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,772 from 2,494. Italy has registered 131,421 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the outbreak in February last year. It has the second highest toll in Europe behind Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 4.71 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,552 on Wednesday, down from 2,665 a day earlier. There were 19 new admissions to intensive care units, decreasing from 21 on Tuesday. The total number of patients in intensive care with COVID-19 fell to 367 from a previous 370.

Some 278,945 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 315,285, the health ministry said.

