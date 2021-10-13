UK records 42,776 new COVID cases, 136 deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 13-10-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 20:36 IST
Britain reported 42,776 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest number since mid-July, and 136 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.
The figures compared to 38,520 cases and 181 deaths reported on Tuesday.
