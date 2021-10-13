Left Menu

Goa logs 60 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death; active tally at 652

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 13-10-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 20:36 IST
Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 60 and reached 1,77,288 on Wednesday, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, a health department official said.

The toll touched 3,333 with the addition of one more death during the day, he said.

The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,73,303 after 51 patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, the official said.

Goa now has 652 active cases.

''With 3,783 new coronavirus tests, the number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 14,07,727,” he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,77,288, new cases 60, death toll 3,333, discharged 1,73,303, active cases 652, samples tested till date 14,07,727.

