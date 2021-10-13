Karnataka reports 357 new COVID-19 cases

Karnataka reported 357 new COVID-19 cases and 10 related fatalities on Wednesday. According to a health bulletin issued by the Health Department on Wednesday, 438 more people recovered from the virus since Tuesday.

The active cases stand at 9621 and the test positivity rate stands at 0.31 per cent. The total count of cases in the state is 29,82,089. (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)