Left Menu

Karnataka reports 357 new COVID-19 cases

Karnataka reported 357 new COVID-19 cases and 10 related fatalities on Wednesday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 13-10-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 21:13 IST
Karnataka reports 357 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka reported 357 new COVID-19 cases and 10 related fatalities on Wednesday. According to a health bulletin issued by the Health Department on Wednesday, 438 more people recovered from the virus since Tuesday.

The active cases stand at 9621 and the test positivity rate stands at 0.31 per cent. The total count of cases in the state is 29,82,089. (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
4
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021