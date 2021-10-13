World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged countries and companies controlling the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to prioritise supply to the vaccine-sharing programme COVAX in order to meet vaccination targets. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The French government will ask lawmakers to extend its pandemic state of emergency until July 31 next year to deal with the continuing coronavirus crisis, spokesman Gabriel Attal said. * Britain said people should buy normally for Christmas and there would be no shortage of gifts, after shipping containers carrying toys and electrical goods were diverted from the country's biggest port because it was full.

* Hungary will help Romania treat 50 COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said. AMERICAS

* Vaccination rates rose by 20 percentage points after private businesses, healthcare systems, social institutions, state and local governments adopted vaccine requirements, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator said. * Texas Governor Greg Abbott's ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates will likely be superseded by the Biden administration plan to require shots for workers, but the dueling rules could take months to sort out in court.

* Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the World Health Organization should certify COVID-19 vaccines in public use, amid fears some vaccinated Mexicans will not be able to enter the United States. ASIA-PACIFIC

* India has resumed a small amount of exports of COVID-19 vaccines and will increase exports significantly in the next few months as domestic stocks build up and most of its own large population is inoculated, officials said. * New South Wales could ease more restrictions in Sydney a week earlier than planned on Oct. 18 as Australia's most populous state races towards its 80% double-dose vaccination target.

* Asia-Pacific airlines are ramping up flights and ticket offers as some of the world's strictest pandemic-related travel rules begin to ease. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Rwanda, Senegal and South Africa could be potential locations for Moderna's planned vaccine factory in Africa, the U.S. drugmaker's co-founder and chairman said as it steps up its search for a site on the continent. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The World Health Organization said the Emergency Use Listing process for Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine was on hold pending some missing data and legal procedures, which the U.N. body hopes will be "sorted out quite soon". * Russia's one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine shows 70% effectiveness against the Delta variant three months after injection, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said, citing the vaccine's developer.

* People who received Johnson & Johnson's vaccine will have a stronger neutralizing antibody response if they get an mRNA shot as the second dose, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing a person who has seen data collected by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday and two-year Treasury yields clung to 18-month highs after data showed inflation ran faster than expected in September, cementing bets that policy tightening by the Federal Reserve is in the offing. * OPEC has trimmed its world oil demand growth forecast for 2021 while maintaining its 2022 view, its monthly report showed, but it said surging natural gas prices could boost demand for oil products as end-users switch.

* China's export growth unexpectedly accelerated in September, as still-solid global demand offset some of the pressures on factories from power shortages, supply bottlenecks and a resurgence of domestic cases. (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska and Federico Maccioni; Editing by Giles Elgood/Mark Heinrich)

