Former PM Manmohan Singh's condition stable: AIIMS officials
Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi for evaluation of fever is stable, said hospital officials on Wednesday.
- Country:
- India
Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi for evaluation of fever is stable, said hospital officials on Wednesday. "The eighty-nine year Congress leader was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi for evaluation of fever; his condition is stable," AIIMS officials said.
The former Prime Minister is under the observation of doctors. Wishing Manmohan Singh a speedy and full recovery, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted, "Praying for former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji's full and speedy recovery." (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Punjab CM asks ministers to give appointment letters to kin of farmers who died in agri laws protest
Delhi court orders in-camera hearing in domestic violence case filed against Punjabi singer Yo Yo Honey Singh by his wife.
Amarinder to go to Delhi on his first visit after quitting as Punjab CM
Sidhu not a stable man, unfit for Punjab: Amarinder reacts to his resignation as Punjab Congress chief
Navjot Singh Sidhu couldn't stand a Dalit was made Punjab CM, alleges AAP