Nine crore people in Maha got at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far: Govt

As many as nine crore people in Maharashtra have received at least the first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccines so far, which is the highest in the country, the state government said on Wednesday.

''Till Wednesday evening, Maharashtra has been able to vaccinate nine crore people. The number of those, who have received both the doses is as high as 2.76 crore. These figures are the highest as compared to other states in the country,'' state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said. The state government is trying hard to vaccinate more number of people at the earliest, he added.

