16 J&K dists achieve 100% vaccination coverage for 18+ age category

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-10-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 00:29 IST
As many as 16 Jammu and Kashmir districts have achieved 100 per cent coverage of the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine for the age group of 18 years and above, according to official figures. The union territory, meanwhile, recorded 75 fresh cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the infected number of persons to 3,30,741.

In total, 99.89 per cent of the population above the age of 18 years has been vaccinated across Jammu and Kashmir.

The 16 districts with 100 per cent coverage for the category are: Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Budgam, Kulgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Shopian and Srinagar in the Kashmir valley and Doda, Jammu, Kathua, Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban and Samba in Jammu division.

On Wednesday, 96,550 doses of COVID vaccine were administered in 24 hours across the UT bringing the cumulative number of doses administered in the UT to 13,430,141. J-K registered 75 new positive cases of coronavirus on Wednesday -- 15 from Jammu division and 60 from Kashmir division.

Srinagar reported the highest of 37 cases, followed by eight in Baramulla.

The number of active cases was 946, while 325369 patients have recovered.

The total number of deaths due to the virus was 4426 as no fresh death took place in the last 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

