Mexico reports 6,320 new COVID-19 cases, 420 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday reported 6,320 new cases of COVID-19 in the country and 420 more deaths, bringing the overall number of infections since the pandemic began to 3,738,749 and the death toll to 283,193.

It has previously said that these numbers are likely significantly higher than those reported.

