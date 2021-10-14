Maha: Thane district crosses 75 lakh COVID-19 vaccination mark

Thane district in Maharashtra has crossed the COVID-19 vaccination mark of 75 lakh, officials said on Thursday. Till Wednesday, a total of 75,32,755 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Thane, district information officer Ajay Jadhav said in a release.

He said on Wednesday alone, 54,857 vaccine doses were administered in 664 sessions organised across the district. So far, 50,85,862 people have got the first dose and 24,46,893 have received both the jabs in the district, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)