PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2021 10:15 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 10:13 IST
Health minister Mandaviya meets Manmohan Singh at AIIMS, enquires about his health
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at AIIMS (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday met former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who has been admitted to the AIIMS here after complaining of weakness following a fever and enquired about his health.

''Singh's condition is stable,'' a doctor at the hospital said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mandaviya said that he met former prime minister Manmohan Singh at AIIMS, New Delhi, and enquired about his health.

The health minister wished Singh a speedy recovery.

The 89-year-old former prime minister was admitted to a private ward of the cardioneuro center of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday and is under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik, the doctor said.

Singh had a fever on Monday and had recovered, but turned weak and was on fluids.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

