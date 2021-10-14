Health minister Mandaviya meets Manmohan Singh at AIIMS, enquires about his health
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday met former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who has been admitted to the AIIMS here after complaining of weakness following a fever and enquired about his health.
''Singh's condition is stable,'' a doctor at the hospital said.
In a tweet in Hindi, Mandaviya said that he met former prime minister Manmohan Singh at AIIMS, New Delhi, and enquired about his health.
The health minister wished Singh a speedy recovery.
The 89-year-old former prime minister was admitted to a private ward of the cardioneuro center of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday and is under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik, the doctor said.
Singh had a fever on Monday and had recovered, but turned weak and was on fluids.
