Britain's COVID-19 situation stable - health minister

Britain's defences against COVID-19 are working and the pandemic situation is currently stable, health minister Sajid Javid said on Thursday. The numbers are a bit up, a bit down over the last few weeks," he told Times Radio. "Our primary defences against this virus are working." Britain reported 42,776 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest number since mid-July, and 136 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-10-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 12:07 IST
Britain's defenses against COVID-19 are working and the pandemic situation is currently stable, health minister Sajid Javid said on Thursday. "Overall things feel quite stable at this point. The numbers are a bit up, a bit down over the last few weeks," he told Times Radio.

"Our primary defenses against this virus are working," Britain reported 42,776 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest number since mid-July, and 136 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

