Britain's COVID-19 situation stable - health minister
Britain's defences against COVID-19 are working and the pandemic situation is currently stable, health minister Sajid Javid said on Thursday. The numbers are a bit up, a bit down over the last few weeks," he told Times Radio. "Our primary defences against this virus are working." Britain reported 42,776 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest number since mid-July, and 136 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.
Reuters | London | Updated: 14-10-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 12:07 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's defenses against COVID-19 are working and the pandemic situation is currently stable, health minister Sajid Javid said on Thursday. "Overall things feel quite stable at this point. The numbers are a bit up, a bit down over the last few weeks," he told Times Radio.
"Our primary defenses against this virus are working," Britain reported 42,776 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest number since mid-July, and 136 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sajid Javid
- Britain
- Times Radio
Advertisement