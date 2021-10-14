Indonesia's Bali reopens to foreign tourists, but with no flights

Indonesia's holiday island of Bali reopened to foreign tourists after 18 months of pandemic hiatus on Thursday, but the island is lacking one crucial ingredient: international flights. The government recently announced Bali's reopening after a sharp fall in coronavirus cases since July, when Indonesia was Asia's COVID-19 epicenter.

But new visitors from overseas were nowhere to be seen on Thursday. Though the island's Ngurah Rai international airport has carried out exercises to prepare for tourists to return, it is not expecting much to happen soon.

"So far there is no schedule," said Taufan Yudhistira, a spokesman for the airport. Known for its surfing, temples, waterfalls, and nightlife, Bali drew 6.2 million foreign visitors in the year before COVID-19 struck, but tight pandemic border restrictions have devastated tourism, which is worth 54% of its economy.

From January to June this year, only 35 foreign tourists entered Bali through its airport. In downtown Kuta, just off its famous beach, shops and bars were open on Thursday but with only a few customers, while taxi drivers waited outside.

"We're destitute," said driver Yohanan, 52, waiting on the curb. "We're hoping tourists can come here, but no one has." The government's preparations could be the reason.

Details about the reopening have been patchy and Indonesia only identified 19 eligible countries late on Wednesday. Those include China, India, Japan, South Korea, and several European and Gulf countries. Thailand began its reopening in July with much fanfare, with the islands of Samui and Phuket welcoming vaccinated tourists from most countries, with hundreds arriving on the opening days. Vietnam will welcome visitors to its Phu Quoc island next month.

But Bali's reopening plan is not matched by demand. I Putu Astawa of the island's tourism agency said hotel reservations were few, adding that the timing was "so sudden".

"They need time to take care of visas and flights," he said. As well as requiring Bali visitors to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Indonesia has said they must spend their first five days in quarantine, a requirement rival destinations are phasing out.

It also requires medical coverage of up to $70,000 for COVID-19 treatment. Ida Bagus Purwa Sidemen, of the hotel and restaurants association in Bali, said that while the island was ready for tourists, it "does not mean all the guests suddenly visit".

