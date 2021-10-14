Hungary will this year receive technology to produce Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine -foreign minister
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 14-10-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 13:30 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary will receive technology this year to produce Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at a Hungarian plant currently under construction, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in Moscow on Thursday.
Besides Russia's Sputnik, Hungary plans to produce China's Sinopharm vaccine in the planned $193 million vaccine plant.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US deports Russian man imprisoned for cybercrimes
World Chess Championship: India lose 1-3 to Russia
Russia wants information from U.S., UK and Australia on AUKUS deal - Ifax
Russia threatens YouTube block after RT TV's German channels are deleted
Floundering private sales of vaccine in India deal blow to Russia's Sputnik V