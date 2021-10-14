Russia's daily COVID-19 deaths, cases surge to record highs
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-10-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 14:27 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia on Thursday reported a record 986 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours as well as 31,299 new cases, its highest one-day infection tally since the pandemic began.
The Kremlin has blamed the rising death toll on Russia's slow vaccination campaign.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement