UK tries to prevent pig cull by importing butchers - Sky

Britain will try to avoid a mass cull of pigs by allowing trained butchers to come to work on temporary visas, Sky news reported on Thursday.

The measures will include dropping a requirement for fluent English, Sky said. Britain's agriculture ministry did not answer the phone. Farmers across Britain say a combination of Brexit and COVID-19 have sparked an exodus of east European workers from abattoirs and meat processors, leaving pigs to back up in barns and fields across the country.

